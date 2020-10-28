Rochester Narrows City Administrator Search

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester City Council is narrowing its list of candidates to become the next city administrator.

Officials have selected five applicants to be interviewed for the job by a subcommittee. These candidates will not be interviewed until the new city council has been seated.

While some officials expressed interest in adding more applicants to the list, council member Nick Campion says the five chosen finalists are very qualified.

"We're lucky on a second pass to get just stellar candidates," Campion said. I think the fact that people want to look beyond this is just less about the quality of candidates that were in the top 12, and more about the candidates that didn't make the top 12."

Officials say they won't be revealing the names of candidates utnil their list is winnowed down to three finalists.