Rochester NAACP speaks out about the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester NAACP is speaking out about the fatal police shooting of 20-year-old Daunte Wright over the weekend in Brooklyn Center.

While the deaths of Wright and George Floyd didn't happen in the Med City, the Rochester NAACP says it's our job as a community to make sure that it never happens. President Wale Elegbede said full transparency and accountability are needed to do this. He explained when the NAACP launched the We Are Done Dying campaign last year, they made it a priority to highlight the inequalities of police brutality. "The point is a gun was pulled and he was shot. The point is George Floyd had a knee on his neck," said Elegbede. "So, it doesn't matter whether someone is calling it an accident. Why do we always tend to have accidents happen to people of color and African Americans?"

Elegbede said because there's a systemic problem in America where African Americans and people of color are targeted, treated unfairly and killed, there are four big steps we can take that will begin putting a stop to these issues. Advance policies that require data collection for all police encounters, eliminate racial profiling, increase support for community policing strategies and increase trust and public safety by advancing effecting law enforcement practices.

Elegbede explained this has been going on too long and we need to do better. "We're really exhausted and we're done dying. We're human beings, too. We're men," he said. "This is traumatizing our kids. When we talk about public trust, we have a duty. aw enforcement, city and council leadership, health care organizations, everybody, we have a responsibility."

Kim Potter is the former Brooklyn Center police officer who fatally shot Wright and she resigned Tuesday afternoon. Potter was a 26-year veteran who the police chief said he believes she mistakenly grabbed her gun when she was going for her taser. Elegbede said he's hoping justice will eventually be served in this case.