Rochester My Home helping others throughout COVID-19 and the holidays

ROCHESTER, Minn- The idea was just to do social media but working with others has helped Rochester My Home grow. The organization was founded as part of the Rochester's Keep It Local Grant Program that began in the spring. Since then, founder Brandon Helgeson, has focused on producing, assisting and promoting inclusive community events and organizations.

"A big portion of it is just helping spread the word of on things and the word on these businesses," explained Helgeson.

The businesses Rochester My Home has helped range from gyms, restaurants to food banks, and religous organizations. Helgeson though is focused on more than just them.

"We've also worked with the area council of PTSA's to raise money for social programming for our school age children," said Helgeson.

He and the organization are focused on helping children by creating programs to keep them connected with their friends. Since December 1, it has saved groups $30,000 and raised $20,000. Even after the holidays and throughout the new year, Rochester My Home will continue its efforts as it seeks non-profit status. One of its goals for 2021 is to hire a full-time director.