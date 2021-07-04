Rochester Motor Cars kicks off the fourth weekend with Camaro show

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Motor Cars kicked off the fourth weekend with a Camaro show.

Nearly 70 cars were shown off - from convertibles to national champion record-holding race cars.

The oldest car in the lot was made in 1968.

The star of the show though, was the Copo, with only 69 made a year and two of them in Minnesota.

People in attendance were able to enjoy free hotdogs and pastries from 9 AM to noon.

Floyd Albee with Chevrolet says Saturday's show was a great success.

“It’s great,” he says, “Most positive people in the world, they came, they're all having fun, they're smiling. We just did it to get people out and get them started on the holiday weekend.”

He adds we can't forget the reason we celebrate the fourth in the first place.

“We still have to remember that it's the fourth of July and we gotta remember the vets that gave us the freedom that we're able to do things like this, thank a vet and all the people that made our freedoms available to us,” says Albee.

The next Rochester Motors Car show will be Saturday, July 10th at Rochester Mazda.