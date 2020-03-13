Rochester Montessori School to shut down for several weeks over coronavirus worries

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A private school has decided to close over COVID-19 concerns.

Deborah Summerson, interim head of Rochester Montessori School (RMS), says they have no confirmed cases of the coronavirus but decided to take a “proactive approach” to the risk and will shut down starting this Monday, March 16, and remain closed through April 5.

Summerson says they are taking this step to protect the RMS community, which includes 205 students, their families, faculty, and staff, and this decision should not be compared to what larger organizations or public school districts are doing.

No decision has been made on how missed class time will be made up.

The Minnesota Department of Health recommended on Thursday that schools remain open but Summerson says RMS is “looking more broadly than the state of Minnesota for guidance.”