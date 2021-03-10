Rochester Mayor testifies in support of road repair focused bill

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Mayor Kim Norton testified before state lawmakers Wednesday in favor of a bill aiming to provide Minnesota cities with a new tool to fund road repairs.

Speaking on behalf of the League of Minnesota Cities, Mayor Norton expressed support for HF 1565, a bill allowing cities to create "street improvement districts." If passed, officials would be able to impose fees on properties within the districts to finance street improvement and maintenance exclusively.

"Enacting a street improvement district will allow the city to have a long-term financial plan which addresses the growing infrastructure needs, lowers the financial investment needed over time, and begins to address a significant unfunded future liability," Norton told the Minnesota House Local Government Division.

The Med City mayor adds the process of creating a street improvement district would be transparent, and require ample public input.

"The bill requires a robust and transparent process, including public hearings and notice to property owners. The process will ensure local elected officials will hear the concerns of impacted property owners before making the decision about whether to create a street improvement district," Norton said.

The City of Rochester says it spends $9 million each year fixing Med City streets, but officials project they're still facing an annual shortfall of $23 million in order to meet road repair needs over the next 50 years.

City staff say other fundraising options, such as increasing the tax levy, would place a heavy burden on Rochester residents. The city also wants to transition away from assessments, which staff say can impact property owners and businesses inequitably.

The City of Rochester says it oversees more than 100 miles of streets over 50 years old.