Rochester mayor signals expanded mask requirement coming as soon as Tuesday

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Mayor Kim Norton says she intends to sign an emergency declaration expanding mask requirements across the city as soon as Tuesday morning.

In addition to existing mask rules in city-operated facilities, the mayor says it will include face-covering requirements in public buildings, namely schools, as well as indoor settings where children and medically vulnerable community members are expected to be present.

Should Mayor Norton sign an emergency mask declaration, it will be effective for three days before members of the Rochester City Council would need to vote on whether to keep it in place.

This is a breaking news story, and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.