Rochester Mayor goes to Capitol to advocate for city projects

She spoke to the House of Representatives about a park and trail bonding project.

Posted: Feb. 13, 2019 5:12 PM
Updated: Feb. 13, 2019 5:43 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Mayor Kim Norton, Representative Duane Sauke, and Mike Nigbur from the Parks and Recreation Department traveled to the Capitol on Tuesday to speak about two bonding projects in Rochester. The projects aim to improve and develop Cascade Park and Willow Creek trail. The trail will eventually connect Rochester and Stewartville. Norton says the goal was to generate interest in the House of Representatives about Rochester's ongoing projects. "It really helps for our community to have a presence at the Capitol so that people can hear from us, what's important to our community," she explains.

Norton will be returning to the Capitol next Tuesday to speak to legislators about lighting system and runway 2 improvements needed at the Rochester International Airport. "We need to have our runways both working and trying to build that airport up so that we don't have planes delayed," she says.

