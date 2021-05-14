Rochester Mayor Norton after new mask guidance: "be smart, be safe, get vaccinated"

ROCHESTER, Minn. - After an easing of masking guidance by the CDC, Med City Mayor Kim Norton is asking community members to not let their guard down against coronavirus.

"Be smart, be safe, get vaccinated, and let's get back to normal," Mayor Norton told KIMT.

Norton says while Thursday's updated guidance comes as exciting news, she and other local leaders will continue encouraging residents to roll up their sleeves. The mayor adds many in our community are still at risk of serious illness from coronavirus, it's important to be considerate of those who remain concerned.

"We need to be cognizant of the fact that there are still unvaccinated people for a variety of reasons." She continued, "there will be some people who will want to continue to mask, and I think we just need to give people a little bit of grace here, be respectful that they're doing that for their health or someone else's heath."

Mayor Norton says keeping everyone safe will also benefit local businesses, which have been waiting patiently for a return to normalcy.

"We do have a world renown healthcare facility caring for people with fragile health. And all the services, all the businesses, downtown and throughout our city, will only be able to thrive if we continue to have Mayo Clinic and all of our businesses open."

With vaccination rates on the rise and percent positivity dropping, Norton says there's a noticeable sense of optimism around Rochester, and she's hopeful people will get out and shop local safely.

"Show those local businesses your love, and that'll really boost the economy. They've all been waiting for that, and they would be very appreciative if people would come visit them."