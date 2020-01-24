Rochester Mayor Kim Norton attends U.S. Conference of Mayors

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The 88th United States Conference of Mayors took place this week in Washington, D.C.

Rochester Mayor Kim Norton attended the annual conference that covers topics ranging from economic development, how to involve youth in government as well as mass shootings and gun violence.

Norton explained, "They had lots of really sage advice for us to be prepared because in their mind it's not if there will

be a mass shooting it's when will there be a mass shooting. It was kind of depressing actually but it's helped

me think about how we can be prepared as a community.

Norton says the gathering allows mayors from around th e country to learn from one another.

"I have a real support system here which is wonderful," said Norton. "You have other mayors from cities of similar size that I can talk to,

ask questions of and find out what should I be doing that I'm not doing and actually now. I'm finding after a year, I can give

advice to brand new mayors so that's been interesting too."

The conference hosts mayors from cities with populations of 30,000 or more.