Rochester Mayor Ardell Brede's wife, Judy Brede, dies at 79

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester's first lady, Judy Brede, passed away Tuesday morning.

Rochester Police Department confirmed the news in a facebook post Tuesday night, saying:

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to Mayor Ardell Brede and his family on the passing of Mayor Brede's beloved wife. Judy Brede passed away this morning at Madonna Towers, she was 79. Everyone who knows Mayor Brede knows the love and devotion he has for Judy. She will be missed and our collective hearts are heavy for Ardell and his family. Rest in Peace Judy."

Judy suffered with dementia and was living in hospice care at the end of her life. She and Mayor Brede were married for 57 years.

Two visitations are scheduled to say boodbye. One is on Sunday at 3pm at the Macken Funeral Home. The second visitation is on Monday at 10am at Bethel Lutheran Church. The funeral is scheduled immediately after the second visitation on Monday at 11am.