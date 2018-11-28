Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Rochester Mayor Ardell Brede's wife, Judy Brede, dies at 79

Mayor Brede spoke to KIMT less than a week ago saying his wife's health was a factor his decision not to run for re-election.

Posted: Nov. 28, 2018 4:34 AM
Posted By: Annalisa Pardo

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester's first lady, Judy Brede, passed away Tuesday morning. 

Rochester Police Department confirmed the news in a facebook post Tuesday night, saying:

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to Mayor Ardell Brede and his family on the passing of Mayor Brede's beloved wife. Judy Brede passed away this morning at Madonna Towers, she was 79. Everyone who knows Mayor Brede knows the love and devotion he has for Judy. She will be missed and our collective hearts are heavy for Ardell and his family. Rest in Peace Judy."

Judy suffered with dementia and was living in hospice care at the end of her life. She and Mayor Brede were married for 57 years. 

Two visitations are scheduled to say boodbye. One is on Sunday at 3pm at the Macken Funeral Home. The second visitation is on Monday at 10am at Bethel Lutheran Church. The funeral is scheduled immediately after the second visitation on Monday at 11am. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
16° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 7°
Albert Lea
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 9°
Austin
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 16°
Charles City
Overcast
14° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 6°
Rochester
Clear
11° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 1°
Light snow returns today.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Keeping up with the growing workforce

Image

River City Renaissance project moves forward

Image

Spotting Counterfeit Money

Image

Newman wrestlers grear-up

Image

Preventing dryer fires

Image

Clear Lake/West Fork Highlights

Image

Tuesday Evening's KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Preparing for the changes in the workforce

Image

RFD Wants Community Input

Image

Golden Apple

Community Events