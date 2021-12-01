Mayo Clinic's Child Life helps bring trust (and Legos) to patients, and now the Legos are being paid forward

ROCHESTER, Minn. - With the holidays around the corner, Mayo Clinic's Children Center is helping to meet the needs of kids with illnesses and keeping their spirits up during tough times.

Five-year-old Liam was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in October of 2020.

Liam's mom, Stephanie Kiefer, says during his stay at Mayo, Child Life staff offered a lot of care and support for Liam's entire family.

“Especially for Liam... he didn't really trust anyone at that time,” says Kiefer.

When doctors would ask how they could make his day better, Liam would always request Legos.

“Things that would make him still feel like a kid and normalize the experience a little bit for us,” Keifer explains.

A year after his diagnosis, the Kiefer family wanted to give back to the employees that helped them along the way.

“I thought what would be special would be to give the hospital Legos because that's what helped us so much, and Liam so much when he was going through his treatments.”

Kiefer works for Mayo and says Liam's experience changed the way she thought about her work.

“It's just given me a new perspective of how important it is to let our patients know that we're here for them, support them on their journey. We can do whatever we can we will to help them.”

The Kiefers plan to make a donation to the program every year on the anniversary of Liam's diagnosis.

Liam will continue to get treatment for his leukemia every month for the next two years.

If you want to help the Mayo Clinic's Child Life patients, you can purchase items from their Amazon wish-list that will go directly to the program.