Rochester MN Sports looking forward to more teams competing in The Med City

ROCHESTER, Minn.- After 18 months of cancelations, more sporting events are returning to The Med City. Hockey, basketball, volleyball, and wrestling are scheduled to come back this fall and winter. Rochester MN Sports executive director Matt Esau is trying to get more visitors to come to The Med City.

He says sporting events have grown in Rochester throughout the years and boost its economy. Esau is hoping to see the stands filled again with fans and is confident that will happen.

"I'd say our biggest impacts were we had to limit the amount of attendees. As we move forward, we're hoping to allow more fans at these sporting events this winter. Were optimistic that with the numbers and mandates, we will be able to do that and keep these young people competing."

The cancelations over the past year and a half weren't just because of Covid-19 but also a shortage of players.