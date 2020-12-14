Rochester Lowers Speed Limits on Residential Roads

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester City Council has approved a plan to lower speed limits across the Med City.

The council passed a resolution granting the city's traffic engineer the authority to independently set speed limits.

While the traffic engineer and public works department say a 20 mph speed limit would reduce pedestrian fatalities significantly, city leaders have asked the engineer to set speed limits at 25 mph on existing residential roads, and 20 mph on future residential roads.

Though the traffic engineer may now set speed limits independently, city leaders reserve the ability to fire them if they choose to disregard guidance from city council.