Rochester Kmart to close

HOFFMAN ESTATES, IL – The Kmart in Rochester and the Sears in the Mall of America are being closed.

Sears Holdings says it is closing 80 stores around the country to “accelerate its strategic transformation and facilitate its financial restructuring.”

Liquidation sales are expected to start in January and continue until the stores are shut down in late March.

The company says these closures are in addition to the shutdown of 40 unprofitable stores expected to be completed in February.

A Sears store in Sioux City, Iowa, is also among those being closed.