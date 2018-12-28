Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Rochester Kmart to close

Company will shutter 80 locations around the country.

Posted: Dec. 28, 2018 3:05 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

HOFFMAN ESTATES, IL – The Kmart in Rochester and the Sears in the Mall of America are being closed.

Sears Holdings says it is closing 80 stores around the country to “accelerate its strategic transformation and facilitate its financial restructuring.”

Liquidation sales are expected to start in January and continue until the stores are shut down in late March.

The company says these closures are in addition to the shutdown of 40 unprofitable stores expected to be completed in February.

A Sears store in Sioux City, Iowa, is also among those being closed.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 4°
Albert Lea
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 6°
Austin
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 7°
Charles City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 7°
Rochester
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 4°
Road conditions are improving but light snow chances linger
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local lottery winner

Image

Keeping roads clear of ice and snow

Image

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Charles City staff discuss new city hall

Image

Byron fire causes water concerns

Image

Year in Review: Darkest days of 2018

Image

Free food at YMCA

Image

Thursday Evening's StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Isabella Basco with driving tips

Image

Preparing for Minnesota Governor's Fishing Opener

Community Events