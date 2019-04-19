It’s official @HurtMatthew is going to @DukeMBB pic.twitter.com/CfTiq6KniY
— George Mallet (@georgemallet) April 19, 2019
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The wait is finally, and one of the best high school players to come out of Minnesota will play college basketball for legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski and the Duke Blue Devils.
The 6-foot-9 power forward, who is a five-star recruit according to Rivals, made his announcement Friday afternoon at John Marshall High School.
A look back at Hurt's legendary career.
His offer list is a who’s who of college basketball. His four finalists were perennial powers Duke, Kansas, North Carolina and Kentucky.
Hurt, a McDonald's All-American, scored 3,819 career points and was named Minnesota Mr. Basketball. He is the seventh-ranked overall recruit in the country.
Two of the previous five Mr. Basketball winners - brothers Tre and Tyus Jones - played at Duke.
Related Content
- Rochester John Marshall Star Matthew Hurt commits to Duke (with video)
- John Marshall's Matthew Hurt named 1st Team All-State
- John Marshall's Matthew Hurt named to McDonald's All-America team
- A look back on the historic career of John Marshall's Matthew Hurt
- Matthew Hurt named Minnesota's Mr. Basketball
- John Marshall's Hurt is Minnesota AP Player of the Year
- SAW: John Marshall's Jessie Ruden
- Matthew Hurt wins Minnesota AP Player of the Year
- Welcome baby Duke!
- John Marshall grad Michael Hurt and the Golden Gophers prep for tournament run