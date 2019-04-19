Rochester John Marshall star Matthew Hurt commits to Duke (with video)

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The wait is finally, and one of the best high school players to come out of Minnesota will play college basketball for legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski and the Duke Blue Devils.

The 6-foot-9 power forward, who is a five-star recruit according to Rivals, made his announcement Friday afternoon at John Marshall High School.

A look back at Hurt's legendary career.

His offer list is a who’s who of college basketball. His four finalists were perennial powers Duke, Kansas, North Carolina and Kentucky.

Hurt, a McDonald's All-American, scored 3,819 career points and was named Minnesota Mr. Basketball. He is the seventh-ranked overall recruit in the country.

Two of the previous five Mr. Basketball winners - brothers Tre and Tyus Jones - played at Duke.