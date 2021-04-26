Rochester International Airport's master plan ready for final steps

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The final version of the Rochester International Airport's master plan is ready for city council review and approval.

The master plan is RST's roadmap for future development. In the next 20 years, the airport has numerous project plans including runway improvements, terminal building improvements and expansion, and roadway improvements. But with those projects, comes obstacles.

The master plan's biggest challenge is keeping the airport fully accessible and operational while reconstructing the airport's two runways.

"We spent a lot of time working with airport staff and stakeholders to identify a plan that maintains uninterrupted service at the airport for your critical users: Those being the airlines, the air cargo operators, and Mayo medical transport and other inbound air ambulances," explains Evan Barrett, planning lead for consultants Mead & Hunt.

The next steps are to finalize and submit the airport layout plan, a runway groundbreaking on May 7th, and a public hearing on May 19th.