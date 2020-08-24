Rochester International Airport seeks public input on master plan developments

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester International Airport is moving forward with its new master plan. The hope is to have it submitted and approved by the end of 2020.

Over Zoom on Monday, RST and Mead & Hunt unveiled and answered questions about the latest conceptual development plan recommendations for the master plan. The master plan maps out the facilities future needs and improvements based on anticipated demand.

As the master plan comes down to the wire, RST is pushing for dialogue with the community about these tentative improvements.

"For you as a community, we really want to know that this hasn't been done in a bubble and we're at the point where we would really like your engagement and good, open discussion and your thoughts toward the plan moving forward," says director John Reed.

There will be a final opportunity for public input, tentatively planned for this fall.

Click here to view and read more about the conceptual development plan recommendations. Click here to read more abou the master plan.