Rochester International Airport planning reconstruction project

ROCHESTER, Minn.-There’s major planning to reconstruct the runway at Rochester International Airport. 67 million dollars is needed for that project. People from all over the world come here to Rochester for medical care at Mayo Clinic. The Minnesota weather has really taken a toll on runway.

“It's really reach the end of it's useful life,” said the RST Executive Director John Reed.

He says they're looking to do a multiphase project. It would completely replace the existing runway. Money from the federal government, state and city will help fund the reconstruction. Winters in Minnesota can be tough, Reed says the project is going to increase safety during landing.

“Adding lights to the end of that runway which gives the pilots better cues in poor visibility,”’he says.

RST is working with the city, state and the federal aviation administration. Ince everything is finalized the project could take four years to complete.