Rochester International Airport looking for local artists

ROCHESTER, Minn.-

Your next flight out of town could look a lot different.

The Rochester International Airport is looking to spruce up its terminal by adding art.

The Rochester International Airport is looking to improve the experience for its passengers.

To do that, they’re looking to add some flare to the inside of the terminal with art.

They’re launching a new art program called "Arts Elevated."

“We're really excited to bring some new life into the main terminal building by showcasing local and regional artists,” said Tiana O’Conor

“Some vibrancy that art brings to get some paintings and some photographs up on the walls it can start conversations about what's going on in the community and really create a sense of place.”

She works at the airport and tells KIMT they’re looking for a variety of two dimensional art work that will add excitement to the blank walls.

It can be a conversation starter for passengers including Dave and Vicki Keyser, who made the trip to the Med City all the way from Grand Rapids Michigan.

“Coming to the airport and they have time on their hands go around and look at your art it's a nice thing to do,” Said the couple.

The art showcased here in the airport will rotate every 6 months.

The first installation of artwork will be displayed here in the airport in January 2020.

