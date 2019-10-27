Clear
BREAKING NEWS State Patrol: 9-year-old killed, 4 others injured in Floyd Co. accident Full Story

Rochester International Airport impacting local economy

In the last two years, RST has seen a 50% increase in passengers.

Posted: Oct 27, 2019 6:45 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Thousands of people visit Rochester each year. For many, their first step into the Med City is through the doors at the Rochester International Airport.

We're learning how the airport is playing a major role in the local economy. A 2009 economic impact study shows that thousands of jobs are supported by the airport.

“It's a critical piece of infrastructure here in Southeast Minnesota,” said RST Executive Director John Seed.

The Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce held a community discussion to see how the airport impacts business and the local economy.
In the last two years, RST has seen a 50% increase in passengers. The airport flies millions of pounds in cargo, leading the local airport to be one of the busiest airports in the state.
The airport is also good for businesses, Dharani Ramamoorthy owns a tech company and says it's the convenience that's helping his business thrive.

“By being a small airport it's always easy to come and check in an hour ago instead of going to Minneapolis airport and having to be there two hours earlier. I myself have traveled many times out of Rochester airport and get here an hour before and still made connections very easily,”He said.

The airport will do another economic impact study in 2020.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 33°
Albert Lea
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 34°
Austin
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 39°
Charles City
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 39°
Rochester
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 32°
Winter is here...
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local effort to feed people across the world

Image

New park in Rochester

Image

Dedication of service member statues in Mason City

Image

Hundreds of pounds of medication collected at Drug Take Back Day

Image

Section football highlights and updated brackets from Saturday

Image

Section volleyball highlights from Saturday

Image

Sports Overtime part two

Image

Sports Overtime highlights part one

Image

Touring the ghosts of Mason City

Image

Party at the legion

Community Events