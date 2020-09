ROCHESTER, Minn. - The FAA on Tuesday awarded nearly $10M to the Rochester International Airport.

The airport will receive funding to help the following:

Acquire Aircraft Rescue & Fire Fighting Safety Equipment

Conduct Airport Related Environmental Assessment/Plan/Study

Reconstruct Runway

Update Airport Master Plan or Study

The Austin Municipal Airport received around $250,000 in funding.The Dodge Center Airport received around $500,000 in funding.