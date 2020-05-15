Rochester International Airport announces changes as airline industry adapts to virus

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Masks must be worn by all employees and customers/passengers are encouraged to at Rochester International Airport. That is just one of the safety measures that will be implemented as the coronavirus continues to impact our daily lives.

“Since March, RST has been partnering with airline, government and other industry experts to support and implement measures intended to protect both our employees and the traveling public,” said John Reed, RST’s executive director. “Together, in collaboration with our tenants, RST is implementing policies and enhancing procedures that will reduce risk through use of frequent hospital-grade disinfecting, the use of personal protective equipment (PPE), and enhanced social distancing techniques that include physical barriers and audio and visual cues.”

The following will be implemented:

Paper or cloth masks required for all airport employees, airport tenant employees and all customer/passengers in the public areas of the terminal building

Purchase and installation of plexiglass barriers at all person to person contact areas inclusive of transportation desks, ticket counters and passenger boarding gate counters.

Floor signage to promote proper spacing in areas where passenger lines form.

Timed automatic announcements added to public address system reminding passengers to practice proper social distancing techniques.

Visual messaging added to electronic signs that are located throughout the terminal building.

The two sets of front doors to the terminal have been designated as “Exit Only” (near bag claim) and “Enter Only” (near ticket counters).

Frequent disinfecting all seating areas, wheelchairs and touchpoints in the public areas of the terminal after each flight departure.

Automated credit card in/out entrance and exit from parking lot to avoid person to person contact.

Airline initiated changes:

Masks to be worn by all passengers on board aircraft

Disinfecting all interior areas of each aircraft prior to the boarding process

Temperature checks for passengers

Evaluating processes to minimize passenger/employee contact

TSA initiated changes: