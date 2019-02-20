Clear
Rochester International Airport Master Plan update

The Rochester Committee of the Whole discussed the RST Master Plan and gave an update at Wednesday's meeting.

Posted: Feb. 20, 2019 10:47 PM
Posted By: Brooke McKivergan

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The Rochester International Airport's Master Plan is an overview of the future of the airport. Now, after plenty of use the airport will be seeing a significant facelift.


The City Council discussed the $52 million-dollar project at Wednesday's Committee of the Whole meeting. The $52 million-dollars will cover an extension of the main runway, allowing bigger planes to come and go. Along with new landing systems and repaving for other runways. $40 million-dollars is coming from federal funding while the council hopes to get at least $7 million-dollars from the state.


There are other places in the airport that will see improvements for a separate cost that is not included in the $52 million.
Construction on the runways is expected to begin in 2020.


Council member Wojcik is even talking about putting a 'Park and Ride' near the airport to accommodate with the growing ridership numbers.

Snow may be tapering off, but winds and blowing snow will continue into the night.
