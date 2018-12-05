Rochester Honkers under new ownership.

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Rochester Honkers are going through a change of ownership.

Dan LItzinger and Kim Archer, the team’s owners since 2003, have released the team to Bases Loaded Entertainment, LLC.

Tuesday night, the Rochester Parks & Recreation board met to approve the transfer of the Honker’s lease at Mayo Field.

Ben Boldt, Rochester Recreation Supervisor, told KIMT he expects to see much of the same thing – meaning the number of games will remain the same. The only difference is the new owners will oversee team operations.

Taking over the Honkers will mark it as the third team in the Northwoods League under the Bases Loaded Entertainment ownership. The company also owns the Mankato MoonDogs and the La Crosse Loggers.