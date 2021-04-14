Rochester Honkers to award equipment grants to youth baseball and softball leagues

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Honkers are entering their 28th season of baseball in the Med City. Director of Media Jordan Lank said they're thankful for the fans and the community of Rochester and they're giving back to youth organizations in the area.

The Northwoods League, the parent league of the Honkers, running their 'Share the Glove' initiative, awarding $4,000 of equipment to youth baseball and softball leagues ranging from ages 9-12.

The grant, worth $2,000 for each team, will provide catcher's gear, eight batting helmets, 10 gloves, a bucket of balls and six bats. Lank said they wan't to give back to their community.

"To give to a softball and a baseball organization and really help our community after a season and after a year that it seemed like so much went wrong in the sports world, it means a lot to us," he said.

The deadline to apply for the grant is Friday. To apply, click here: https://northwoodsleague.com/rochester-honkers/community/share-the-glove/