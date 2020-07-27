Rochester Honkers to allow more fans at home games

ROCHESTER, Minnesota - The Rochester Honkers announced Monday that an additional 95 fans can now attend home games at Mayo Field this season.

Attendance was previously capped off at 250 fans. Fans are asked to call ahead for tickets, no walk-up tickets can be purchased.

As per Minnesota Department of Health guidelines, there will be two distinct “pods” located in the ballpark. Each pod, as is required, will have its own entrance/exit, bathrooms and concessions available. Contact between pods will not be permitted.

“Pod 1” will consist of 250 ticket holders in the main grandstands, which includes general admission bleacher seating and the two rows of box seats closest to the field of play. Tickets for Pod 1 will be labeled “General Admission” for bleacher seating or “Box_[SECTION]” for box seating. All fans with Pod 1 tickets will be required to enter at the gate adjacent to the ticket booth, and will be kept within the grandstand area.

“Pod 2” will consist of 100 additional ticket holders for all scheduled groups Flight Deck, and CHS Patio participants. Tickets for Pod 2 will be labeled “Flight Deck” or “CHS Patio.” All fans with Pod 2 tickets will be required to enter at the gate nearest the merchandise stand, and will be guided through the ballpark by signs and stanchions to their allotted area. Fans in Pod 2 will be required to remain in the Flight Deck and CHS Patio area.

The Honkers next home game is Tuesday at 6:35 PM.