Rochester Honkers release 2021 schedule

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The start of the 2021 Northwoods League baseball season is just over six months away. With that in mind, the Rochester Honkers decided to shine a little light in the darkness by sharing their 2021 schedule.

The season is set to begin May 31 with a road game at Eau Claire. The home opener will be held June 1 at Mayo Field when the Express travel to the Med City. 17 of the Honkers’ 36 home games will be played during the month of June.

General Manager, Jeremy Aagard, says at this time they expect every team to be able to play a complete schedule in 2021.

“All 22 teams have committed to returning. It’s a regular 72-game schedule that we’re accustomed to and we’re positive thoughts all the way through. Obviously, just like 2020, if we have to make an adjustment we’ll cross that bridge when we get there,” Aagard said.

The Honkers were unable to showcase a number of on-field promotions during a shortened 2020 season. Aagard says they have now had an extra year to prepare and hope to provide fans with an unforgettable experience.

“We’re going to do everything we can to keep everybody safe as we’ve done since this pandemic started. But, how can we improve that atmosphere and just have that environment where people come out and are like, ‘man, we had such a good time with our friends and we can’t wait to do it again?'”

Aagard also hinted that there will be a new field manager for the 2021 season. More details are expected to be released in the coming weeks.

To view the entire 2021 schedule, click here.