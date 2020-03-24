Rochester Honkers reamin hopeful the season will start on time

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Northwoods League says it is preparing for the upcoming season as usual. The season is just two months away. Jeremy Aagard, General Manager for the Rochester Honkers, told KIMT News 3 Sports on Tuesday he is looking for another exciting year at Mayo Field.

“I think it’s just an opportunity that people are realizing that it’s so much more than baseball,” he said. “It’s an opportunity for a night of entertainment with the on-field promotions, with the different theme nights, even if you’re not a baseball fan – there’s something that you’re going to enjoy.”

Under new ownership, the Rochester Honkers has a year for the record books in 2019 with an increase in attendance. The boys of summer hope to return to the field soon and keep the momentum going. For now, the season is still on but Deskaheh Bomberry (a.k.a. Bomber), the team’s new field manager, is a little apprehensive.

“Major League Baseball is not going to be starting anytime soon and I have a hard time seeing amateur summer leagues starting before them. I could be wrong,” he said.

Nevertheless, the league is preparing for business as usual. With the college season being canceled, recruiting is easier than it’s ever been.”

“These guys want to play,” Bomberry added. “They missed out on a bunch of games and they’re anxious to play. Every guy I’ve talked to since this all happened has been super excited about actually getting to play.”

Players aren’t the only ones who should be excited, the fans should be, too. The Honkers have another big lineup of on-field promotions, theme nights, and some of the best firework shows you’ll see. They hope the hot summer nights of baseball season become the light at the end of the tunnel.

“You know our main hope is for a safe and healthy community but we hope we’re the light at the end of the tunnel when this all comes to pass,” Aagard said.

The home opener for Rochester is slated for May 26th against St. Cloud at 6:35 PM.