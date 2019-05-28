Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Watch View Alerts

Rochester Honkers open 2019 season with a victory

The Honkers defeated St. Cloud 7-5.

Posted: May 28, 2019 11:35 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

ROCHESTER, Minn, - While the Minnesota Twins are currently the best team in Major League Baseball, local fans are also excited to see the Rochester Honkers make a hot start to the season.

Click on the video player above to hear from fans on Opening Day nd to view Tuesday’s highlights.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 56°
Albert Lea
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 54°
Austin
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 57°
Charles City
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 57°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 54°
The threat of showers for Wednesday in the forecast
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Honkers open 2019 season at home

Image

State Golf Day 1

Image

Kendall Cornick helps lead Augustana to national title

Image

Kirsten Gillebrand visits Mason City

Image

Blazing Star Landing project

Image

Bomb squad in Eyota

Image

Groundbreaking for new fire station in Albert Lea

Image

Chris' PM Forecast 5/28

Image

Howard County Storm Damage

Image

Tornado Aftermath in Greenleafton

Community Events