Rochester Honkers open 2019 season with a victory

ROCHESTER, Minn, - While the Minnesota Twins are currently the best team in Major League Baseball, local fans are also excited to see the Rochester Honkers make a hot start to the season.
Click on the video player above to hear from fans on Opening Day nd to view Tuesday’s highlights.
