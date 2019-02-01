Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Rochester Honkers look to improve the overall fan experience.

Bases Loaded Entertainment, LLC, unveils new staff and plans for 2019.

Posted: Feb. 1, 2019 12:25 AM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

ROCHESTER, Minn. – With subzero temperatures, it is hard to believe that baseball is just around the corner.

On Thursday, the new ownership of the Rochester Honkers invited members of the media to a press conference where the new owners and front office were introduced.

Chris Goodell, President of Bases Loaded Entertainment, LLC, says they hope to improve the overall fan experience.

“We have already started some discussion with some fine folks at the City of Rochester about ways we can enhance operating and change Mayo field and the experience for all you folks when you come out to the ballpark,” said Goodell.

The Honkers will also be running new promotions this season to draw fans to the park.

The home opener is slated for May 28 vs. St. Cloud at 7:05 PM.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
-5° wxIcon
Hi: -2° Lo: -7°
Feels Like: -19°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
-4° wxIcon
Hi: -3° Lo: -7°
Feels Like: -16°
Austin
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: -2° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: 1°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
-4° wxIcon
Hi: -2° Lo: -6°
Feels Like: -16°
Rochester
Overcast
-2° wxIcon
Hi: -6° Lo: -7°
Feels Like: -17°
Tracking an end to the light snow and a massive warm-up!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

IAWRESTLE RANKINGS

Image

IGHSAU POLL 131

Image

BASKETBALL HIGHLIGHTS 131

Image

HONKERS PRESSER

Image

HOCKEY HIGHLIGHTS 131

Image

Freezing EAB

Image

Former addicts share their stories

Image

Caring 4 Carson

Image

Ravine rescue latest

Image

Giving Kids a Smile

Community Events