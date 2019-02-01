Rochester Honkers look to improve the overall fan experience.

ROCHESTER, Minn. – With subzero temperatures, it is hard to believe that baseball is just around the corner.

On Thursday, the new ownership of the Rochester Honkers invited members of the media to a press conference where the new owners and front office were introduced.

Chris Goodell, President of Bases Loaded Entertainment, LLC, says they hope to improve the overall fan experience.

“We have already started some discussion with some fine folks at the City of Rochester about ways we can enhance operating and change Mayo field and the experience for all you folks when you come out to the ballpark,” said Goodell.

The Honkers will also be running new promotions this season to draw fans to the park.

The home opener is slated for May 28 vs. St. Cloud at 7:05 PM.