Rochester Honkers land two on all-star team

The two players lead respective statistical categories for Rochester.

Posted: Aug 10, 2019 10:59 PM
Updated: Aug 10, 2019 11:01 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The 2019 Northwoods League season is in its final days and the league announced its postseason all-stars on Saturday. Two Rochester Honkers made the list.

Shortstop Evan Berkey leads the team with a .351 batting average and Keon Taylor has recorded 12 saves throughout the summer with 44 strikeouts.

The season-finale for the Honkers is on Sunday at Mankato.

