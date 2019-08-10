Rochester Honkers land two on all-star team

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The 2019 Northwoods League season is in its final days and the league announced its postseason all-stars on Saturday. Two Rochester Honkers made the list.

Shortstop Evan Berkey leads the team with a .351 batting average and Keon Taylor has recorded 12 saves throughout the summer with 44 strikeouts.

The season-finale for the Honkers is on Sunday at Mankato.