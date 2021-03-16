Rochester Honkers in need of host families for 2021

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Each summer it takes an army for the Rochester Honkers to make the season possible. Now, the team needs you as part of its army. The reality is these baseball players come from all over the country and need a place to stay for a few months during the season.

That’s where you can get involved as a host family, playing a role in the development of these athletes.

“We’re in a situation that we’ve never been in before,” Dan Cansino said. “All previous seasons, we’ve had an excess of host families. This year, we’re in dire need of some families. For our roster of 27 players, we have homes for about 15 of the players right now.”

Cansino is entering his 15th year as a host family for the team. He believes the shortage of host families this season has been brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m sure the pandemic is the biggest factor because two years ago, we didn’t have any problems. Like I said, we had excess families. More people wanted to host than we had players for,” Cansino said.

Following Monday’s snowfall, it’s hard to believe baseball season is anywhere near in sight. For the families that host players year after year, they’re ready to trade in the snow for some good old-fashioned baseball.

“It’s a great experience,” Cansino said. “It’s fun to watch these players chase their dream of playing at a higher level someday so just to be a little part of that is exciting and fun.”

There are a few accommodations host families have to make.

“The main thing is having a room for the player, laundry facilities, there’s meals that are required. However, the team does take care of game day meals after the postgame. So, just opening up their home to one of these young men.”

If interested in becoming a host family for the upcoming season, click here, or call the office at 507-289-1170.