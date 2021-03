ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Honkers are continuing to gear up for the 2021 season, announcing the addition of two more players to the roster from San Jose State.

Jackson Forbes, a JuCo product, boasted a .407 hitting percentage last season with an on-base percentage of .551.

Darren Jansen compiled a 3.10 ERA in 61 innings, throwing 67 strikeouts and allowing just 19 walks in 25 appearances as a relief pitcher.

Rochester opens the 2021 season on May 31 at Eau Claire.