Rochester Home Rehabilitation Loan Program seeking applicants

ROCHESTER, Minn. - In this era of COVID-19 having a safe and healthy place to live is vital to prevent families from ending up in high risk infection areas such as homeless shelters or nursing homes.

A Rochester Home Rehabilitation Loan Program is offering loans of up to $25,000 to homeowners to make remodeling improvements related to health, safety and energy efficiency.

There is a 2% interest rate and repayment of the loan is due when the house is sold. It’s meant to give homeowners a chance to make repairs without financial hardship.

The program has been in place in Rochester since the 1980’s but program coordinator Luke Tessum says with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic keeping people in their homes takes on a greater meaning especially for those who may have lost their jobs.

Tessum explained, “If there's been a loss of income they be able to qualify for this program and it might be able to help them out with needs they have with the house.”

The program is on a first come – first serve basis. Tessum says around 20 different projects are approved on average each year.

Recipients must be the owner of the house and have lived there for at least six months as well as meet income qualifications.

The income guidelines for the program are based on HUD Section 8 housing income limits, which are 80% of the annual median income for a given area.

More information about the Rochester Home Rehabilitation Loan Program is available by clicking here or by contacting the Olmsted County Housing Rehab Coordinator (tessum.luke@co.olmsted.mn.us).

Program staff will assist interested homeowners with the pre-application process and conduct an inspection of the property to determine what work qualifies for the program.