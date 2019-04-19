Rochester High Schools Join Fight Against Cancer

This year alone, nearly 2 million people in the United States will be diagnosed with cancer and more than 600,000 people will die from the disease. So chances are, you know someone who's impacted by it.

Elizabeth Spencer is one of those statistics. Spencer was eleven years old she lost her mother to a rare form of cancer. Her grandparents quickly stepped up to fill the void. Then five years later she got some more devastating news.

Her grandpa, who she calls her rock, was diagnosed with cancer. He died this past December, just days before Christmas. Spencer knows all too well that cancer doesn't just affect the patient, but the family as well.

So now she's one of the leaders for Rochester Public School's Relay for Life. Relay for Life helps to raise money for cancer research. She is hoping that her story will bring awareness to the deadly disease.

"It definitely affects everyone differently and there are different emotions and helping people that do have cancer just by giving them a meal and stuff is such an amazing thing," said Spencer.

About 20 teams are taking part in Saturday's event. Spencer is one of the team leaders for Century High School. She says the relay is a great way to get young people involved.

"The competitive nature definitely comes out of which school can raise the most money or which club can but ultimately it all goes to the same place which brings a sense of unity to the three high schools," said Spencer.

Olmsted County Relay For Life takes place June 21st, 2019.