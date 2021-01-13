Rochester Grizzlies ready to return home on Friday

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It has been two months since the last time the Rochester Grizzlies played a game on their home ice. During that time, all of their games were on the road and they traveled to Wisconsin several times a week for practices. Now that they’re back home, they can’t wait to get on the ice in front of their home crowd.

“A little nervous, but definitely excited to be back,” Peyton Hart said. “It’s just a lot of emotions that’s going to be happening – a lot of distractions but all in all, the plan is to win two games.”

They say there’s no place like home and the Grizzlies have learned that firsthand. After growing accustomed to life on the road, to say the team is excited to be back at the Rochester Rec Center is an understatement.

“That’s a big understatement,” Matthew DeRosa laughed. “It’ll be great to see all the fans again, put on a good game for them and win a couple for them.”

Although there will be fewer fans this season due to current COVID-19 guidelines in Minnesota, Hart says it will be great to have the home crowd behind them once again.

“Now with 150 (maximum number of spectators), they still bring energy night in and night out.”

Rochester remains in control of the NA3HL Central Division with an 18-3 record. Even after having so much success already this season, they still have a lot to prove in the second half of the season.

“At the start of the season, we had some high hopes and high dreams,” Mason Thingvold said. “It’s really good that we’re at where we’re at right now. I think looking forward we could think that we should be moving toward getting even better.”

“We’ve got a huge target on our back. Everyone is gunning for us so we’re just going to have to prove them all wrong and tell them that we’re not going to be taken down,” DeRosa added.

That process starts Friday with St. Louis in town, a team they swept last weekend.

“We have a lot of energy, confidence and momentum building into this weekend so hopefully we can continue to keep building on that,” Hart said.

Friday’s game is the first of a six-game homestand. Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m.