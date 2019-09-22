Rochester Grizzlies offense comes alive, tallies 11 goals in win over Wausau

ROCHESTER, Minnesota -- The Grizzlies can't stop scoring goals. One night after scoring seven in their home opener, Rochester exploded for double digit goals, defeating Wausau 11-2 Saturday.
The Grizzlies will next face Milwaukee on the road Friday.
