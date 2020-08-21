Rochester Grizzlies host main camp with social distancing measures

ROCHESTER, Minnesota - For athletes and coaches, wearing a mask is the new reality. On the ice, the Rochester Grizzlies are back to business as usual, hosting main camp Friday.

After the Coronavirus deafened a possible playoff run this March, the team is excited to be back on the ice.

"We're pumped, we're excited to see the guys that we haven't seen since we scouted them last year," Head Coach Chris Ratzloff said.

Ratzloff has been a busy man this offseason.

"I was basically on the road for the month of July," he said.

Now, the focus is scouting talent and filling out the roster.

"Hopefully we can determine what type of ceiling they have," Ratzloff said. "We kind of want to see where there at now and what they might be able to do."

The Grizzlies will hold main camp throughout the weekend, culminating in an all-star game this Sunday. Things will look different this year with social distancing measures in place. Players will have to do most of their dressing outside and will be tested before they enter the building.

"Everyday the players are going to have to come in and get screened and temp[eratures] are taken," Ratzloff said. "They'll be wearing masks except when they're on the ice."

Things may look different off the ice, but on it, Ratzloff said his players are eager to make up for the time they missed.

"They're excited to hopefully finish the business that we started last year," he said. "It was a tough end last year and it would've been neat to see how far that group could have gone. Hopefully we can continue where we left off last year."

The NA3HL season begins Oct. 2.