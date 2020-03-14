Rochester Grizzlies championship hopes go unfulfilled

ROCHESTER, Minnesota - Mad, sad and frustrated were some of the words used today to describe the end to the Rochester Grizzlies' season. Roch was in the midst of a storybook season when it came to a halt Friday. No more games. No more postseason.

Due to the outspread of the Coronavirus, the NA3HL and NAHL announced that they will cancel their seasons. The Grizzlies were in Iowa City eating lunch Thursday, on their way to Peoria for the Fraser Cup Playoffs when they had to turn around. Their game had been postponed.

A day later, it was cancelled.

"These guys are my family for a whole six, seven months and you don't want to leave them yet but it's really hard to accept," Grizzlies captain Peyton Hart said.

"Everyone was sad, mad, frustrated," Porter Haney said. "I mean there's no easy way to take this."

"At least when you go out with a loss you have some closure on the season and it's over," first year head coach Chris Ratzloff said. "With this it's you know halfway to the game and turn around, come home and get the announcement the next day that it's over."

Rochester finished the season with a 37-8-2 record, winning the Central Division by 17 points.