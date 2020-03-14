Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Rochester Grizzlies championship hopes go unfulfilled

The Grizzlies were one of the many teams affected by the Coronavirus outbreak, abruptly ending their season.

Posted: Mar 14, 2020 9:35 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

ROCHESTER, Minnesota - Mad, sad and frustrated were some of the words used today to describe the end to the Rochester Grizzlies' season. Roch was in the midst of a storybook season when it came to a halt Friday. No more games. No more postseason.

Due to the outspread of the Coronavirus, the NA3HL and NAHL announced that they will cancel their seasons. The Grizzlies were in Iowa City eating lunch Thursday, on their way to Peoria for the Fraser Cup Playoffs when they had to turn around. Their game had been postponed.

A day later, it was cancelled.

"These guys are my family for a whole six, seven months and you don't want to leave them yet but it's really hard to accept," Grizzlies captain Peyton Hart said. 

"Everyone was sad, mad, frustrated," Porter Haney said. "I mean there's no easy way to take this."

"At least when you go out with a loss you have some closure on the season and it's over," first year head coach Chris Ratzloff said. "With this it's you know halfway to the game and turn around, come home and get the announcement the next day that it's over."

Rochester finished the season with a 37-8-2 record, winning the Central Division by 17 points. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 20°
Albert Lea
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 23°
Austin
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 30°
Charles City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 21°
Rochester
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 17°
A calm weekend before a messy week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean Weather 3/14

Image

Lourdes Eagles try to find closure as state tournament ends

Image

Rochester Grizzlies championship hopes go unfulfilled

Image

Sean Weather 3/14

Image

Coaches agree with decision to cancel tournaments

Image

Frustration brews as season ends abruptly

Image

School Leaders Monitoring COVID-19

Image

Players, coaches react to cancelled seasons

Image

RCTC vs. Sandhills

Image

Channel One Food Bank

Community Events