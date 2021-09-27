Rochester Grizzlies are off to a hot 2-0 start

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Grizzlies have won both games so far this season and they're hoping that streak continues.

"I think the potential. You know, with the turnover and losing half of our team from last year. Just getting new faces in here, new energy, new talent, and just to see what we can do if we get them together as a team and to bond together as one to see how far they can go," says Head Coach Chris Ratzloff.

The Grizzlies opened up the season with two wins against the Oregon Tradesmen about a week ago.

Coach Ratzloff says in the first game, the guys were doing all the things right and they were sharp.

The second game wasn't what Coach would have hoped for, but the Grizzlies came away with a win.

He says the team needs to stick with the systems and use their teammates to move the puck.

One athlete adds it's just a great group of guys.

"Just the vibe and the energy in the locker room that the team brings and everybody that just is on the team this year. It just is a good vibe. Everybody gets along so well, so it's just really exciting. And we've got a good group this year, so it's kind of really exciting to be around all of them," says Mason Thingvold.

The Grizzlies travel to Milwaukee to take on the Power Monday night.

Puck drops at 7.