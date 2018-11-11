Rochester Grizzlies and North Iowa Bulls Highlights from Saturday

As Veteran's Day approaches, many teams will be honoring those who served throughout the weekend. The Rochester Grizzlies held Military Night in Rochester and sent fans home happy with a 6-3 win.
Richard Szabo led the way for the Grizzlies with two goals. The team finished with six goals on 47 shots. Rochester will next face the Granite City Lumberjacks on the road on Nov. 17. Puck drop is at 7:30.
The Northern Iowa Bulls capped off a big homestand with a 14-1 win over the Willmar Warhawks. In back-to-back games against the Warhawks, the Bulls scored 25 total goals.
Northern Iowa fired an impressive 55 shots. Jarod Blackowiak and Jack Giddings added hat tricks and Nick Bowlin registered four assists. The Bulls are back home on Nov. 23 against the Alexandria Blizzard.
