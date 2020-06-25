Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Rochester Girl Scout troop surprises first responders with cookie donation

A Rochester Girl Scout troop is showing their appreciation for the hard work of first responders during the COVID-19 pandemic with a delicious surprise.

Posted: Jun 25, 2020 3:08 PM
Posted By: Jessica Bringe

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A Rochester Girl Scout troop is showing their appreciation for the hard work of first responders during the COVID-19 pandemic with a delicious surprise.

Troop #47883 donated 200 boxes of Girl Scout cookies to the Rochester Fire Department, the Rochester Police Department, emergency dispatchers and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service.

Girl Scout Harper Hespy and her mom dropped of that donation to Fire Station 2.

Hespy said, “We gave cookies to give to other firefighter stations and a lot of my troop wanted to give them to dispatch.”

Captain David Worstman says he then delivered the boxes to seven different agencies and they’ve been very much appreciated.

“One of the biggest things we do is interact with the community and it's nice to be able to have an organization like the Girl Scouts come and recognize us and let us receive something,” said Worstman. “For a long time, we're wearing masks and we’re keeping our distance and that’s not really why we’re here. We’re here to interact with the community and do our part, so this is a big deal.”

The troop says when the pandemic hit Girl Scouts weren’t able to go door-to-door to sell cookies or have booths so they decided to do some good instead.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 33763

Reported Deaths: 1432
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin11057752
Ramsey4424215
Stearns214019
Dakota198284
Anoka1940103
Nobles16356
Olmsted93815
Washington91739
Mower8282
Rice7614
Scott6034
Kandiyohi5611
Clay53737
Wright4093
Todd3942
Carver3051
Lyon2792
Sherburne2774
Blue Earth2652
Freeborn2590
Benton2043
Steele2020
Watonwan1730
Martin1495
St. Louis14614
Cottonwood1260
Nicollet11212
Goodhue1098
Winona10015
Crow Wing9711
Pine970
Chisago871
Otter Tail851
Carlton810
Unassigned8035
Polk752
McLeod710
Le Sueur701
Chippewa691
Dodge670
Itasca6012
Meeker571
Isanti560
Morrison561
Douglas540
Becker530
Jackson530
Pennington500
Murray470
Waseca450
Faribault350
Mille Lacs301
Sibley302
Rock280
Wabasha280
Beltrami270
Yellow Medicine240
Brown232
Fillmore230
Swift201
Wilkin203
Norman180
Renville181
Houston150
Pipestone150
Big Stone140
Wadena140
Aitkin130
Kanabec131
Marshall120
Redwood120
Cass112
Pope100
Koochiching90
Clearwater70
Lincoln70
Grant60
Mahnomen61
Roseau60
Hubbard50
Lake50
Traverse50
Lac qui Parle40
Red Lake30
Stevens30
Cook10
Kittson10
Lake of the Woods00

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 27061

Reported Deaths: 694
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Rochester
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 81°
Mason City
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 83°
Albert Lea
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Austin
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Charles City
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 82°
Storms Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tomorrow is the deadline for Freeborn County businesses to get COVID-19 relief

Image

Homecoming for recovered Mason City man

Image

RCTC enrollment open for fall semester

Image

A memorable welcome home in Mason City

Image

Two Mayo Docs bid the Med City farewell

Image

Athletes take up beach volleyball to perfect skills

Image

Mayo resumes paychecks and ends furloughs

Image

Welcoming Home a Coronavirus Survivor

Image

Sean's 6PM Weather 6/24

Image

Gov. Reynolds on Criminal Justice Reform

Community Events