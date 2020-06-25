Rochester Girl Scout troop surprises first responders with cookie donation

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A Rochester Girl Scout troop is showing their appreciation for the hard work of first responders during the COVID-19 pandemic with a delicious surprise.

Troop #47883 donated 200 boxes of Girl Scout cookies to the Rochester Fire Department, the Rochester Police Department, emergency dispatchers and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service.

Girl Scout Harper Hespy and her mom dropped of that donation to Fire Station 2.

Hespy said, “We gave cookies to give to other firefighter stations and a lot of my troop wanted to give them to dispatch.”

Captain David Worstman says he then delivered the boxes to seven different agencies and they’ve been very much appreciated.

“One of the biggest things we do is interact with the community and it's nice to be able to have an organization like the Girl Scouts come and recognize us and let us receive something,” said Worstman. “For a long time, we're wearing masks and we’re keeping our distance and that’s not really why we’re here. We’re here to interact with the community and do our part, so this is a big deal.”

The troop says when the pandemic hit Girl Scouts weren’t able to go door-to-door to sell cookies or have booths so they decided to do some good instead.