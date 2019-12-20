Rochester Games and Arcade opens in Rochester: games, ice cream, axe throwing

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Friday night is the opening night of Rochester Arcade and Games and Ironside Axe Club, a gaming site and axe range under one roof.
The spot features old school video games, arcade games, pinball, hand-dipped ice cream, and an axe throwing range. The games don't require tokens or coins. Purchasing a wristband allows all-day play. Click here to learn more about axe-throwing rates.
"This is designed for families to come in with their kids and no matter what your age is, to make you feel like a kid again even if only for a few hours," says Rochester Games and Arcade owner Jason Shiffer.
This is the 3rd Ironside Axe Club location, the first in Minnesota. It's the 5th and largest arcade owned by Old School Pinball and Arcade.
