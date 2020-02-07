Clear
Rochester Flyers teammate is ready for the Polar Plunge

Hundreds of people in the area will be coming to Rochester to plunge into freezing water for the Minnesota Special Olympics.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Polar Plunge has been taking place for almost 20 years now with all of the proceeds going to the Minnesota Special Olympics.

This year will be the 5th year for Parker Lichtenwalter to jump into the bitter cold water. He's a Rochester Flyer and he loves being able to be a part of the organization. The Polar Plunge helps the team continue to compete. Lichtenwalter said the support is appreciated, "to keep Special Olympics going for all of us, all those people with disabilities, competing in sports for all ages."

The co-head of Rochester Flyers, LeAnn Bieber, said this event brings the whole community together. "It's just amazing. The one thing that's really neat is people that haven't done it before and they don't know they can do it, but yet they do it and then they come back the next year because they love it so much," explained Bieber.

The Polar Plunge is Saturday, starting at 1:30 p.m. at Foster Arend Park.

