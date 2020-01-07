Rochester Flag Project looking for community feedback

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A local group is looking for the community's help to replace the city's current flag.

The effort called the Rochester Flag Project started back in 2017.

Since then, they have gone through dozens of designs. A panel of judges picked one to present to Rochester City Council back in September. Now, the group is tasked to get more feedback from the community.

Flags are supposed to symbolize and represent something. Ask around Rochester and residents may not understand the current city flag's meaning.

That's where Lee Herold comes in. The owner of Herold Flags & Flagpoles and one of the organizers of the Rochester Flag Project knows his stuff.

"A good flag works for the city," Herold said. "It builds unity. It helps promote the city. It has economic benefits and the city shouldn't just be casual about it."

He says design matters and thinks the right one is what this growing city needs. That's why it's important for the group to get in touch with the people who know Rochester best.

"Having been away for a long time, there are the things that stuck with you from growing up," Rochester resident Deborah Leonard said. "And obviously Mayo with a lot of family connections was one of them, but feeding the geese at Silver Lake. That's a classic."

Herold says it shouldn't be a question of "do you like it?"

"It's a question of is it going to be effective for the city?" Herold explained. "Is it gonna work? Is it usable? How can it be used? Are people going to remember it? If people come from out of town, will citizens say 'this is our flag' and can they explain it? Will they say 'yes we have a flag it looks like this' or will they say 'I don't know if we have a flag.'"

Herold says they plan to do more promoting of the flag in the next month or two. Eventually, they'll take the community feedback back to Rochester City Council.

The Rochester Flag Project is always looking for volunteers and donations.

For more information, check out their website and Facebook page.