Rochester Firefighters trained on elevator rescue

Rochester Firefighters learn how to get you out of an elevator quickly and safely.

Posted: Feb. 15, 2019 7:50 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.- It's a terrifying scenario straight out of a horror flick, being trapped in an elevator.
Today the fire crews are training inside The Holiday Inn downtown with elevator technicians, learning to safely operate an elevator control board.
They got a crash course on stopping an elevator in order to make a rescue.
Firefighter Chad Kuhlman says buildings are getting ever taller so learning how to make elevator rescues is increasingly important.

“The technicians that know exactly how these elevators are made to operate under what kind of conditions. They gave us the know how the tools to means to know how to control the elevator in a safe manner,” said Kuhlman.
This kind of training is what allowed crews to free former Rochester Mayor Ardell Brede from a stuck elevator before this last Christmas tree lighting ceremony.

