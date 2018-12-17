Rochester Firefighters continues HAZMAT training

ROCHESTER, Minn.- It’s a firefighter’s job to keep the community safe.

The Rochester Fire Department is the Hazardous Materials Team for Southeastern Minnesota.

From dangerous liquids to toxic gases, firefighters throughout the year train to handle spills and leaks.

Today they’re getting a refresher on how to quickly patch and fill a hole using various tools and kits during an emergency.

RFD Fire Captain Holly Mulholland tells KIMT it's been awhile since they received a call for a hazardous spill or leak.

“We'll be called to a hazardous material leak but what that looks like can be different depending on the type of chemical,” she said.

Mulholland adds that it's better to stay ready and be prepared for when the time comes.

“It's really important to train on and do the hands on just to keep our skills fresh and up to date in case we did have to mitigate a leak of this nature,” Mulholland said.

Last Monday, RFD was called to a home as police investigated what they believed to be a possible meth lab.

A hazmat team had to respond to the scene and secured a gas can that was found inside a bedroom.

The Hazardous Materials Team investigated the Rochester Police concerns.

Police say there was no threat to the public during that incident, different chemicals can present different risks. Firefighters have to learn how to react quickly to prevent a bad situation from getting worse.

