Rochester Fire Fighters getting informed, prepared in case of Novel Coronavirus spread

ROCHESTER, Minn. - There are no confirmed cases of Novel Coronavirus in Minnesota to date, but first responders around the country are preparing for potential spread of the virus, including here in Rochester.

For about the last month, Rochester Fire Department has been working with its medical director, Olmsted County Public Health, and Mayo Clinic to learn about the symptoms of the disease, ways to prevent the spread, and how to prepare for it if it reaches Minnesota.

RFD tells KIMT operations will remain the same, but they may take extra precautionary steps especially when responding to calls related to respiratory illness. They may wear masks, or put masks on the patients.

"Informing ourselves as to what is it that we could be faced with if we go into a scenario where Coronavirus could be the topic or could be the main complaint or the illness as well as how we are going to go ahead and respond to these emergencies," explains firefighter Chad Kuhlman.

If you call 911 for a medical emergency, the dispatcher will likely ask you about the nature of the emergency. If you're calling because you or a person you are with is having respiratory issues, it is best to alert the dispatcher. That way, first responders will be able to prepare to best protect themselves and you.