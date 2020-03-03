Rochester Fire Dept. takes part in live high-rise building fire training

ROCHESTER, Minn. -- It's not just Rochester's population that's growing but it's buildings are too and the Rochester Fire Department is preparing in case of an emergency.

Firefighters went up against flames and smoke for a live high-rise building fire training in a new location.

All 24 crews were able to experience the training in a commercial building on Rochester Community and Technical College's campus.

It's an opportunity Captain Caleb Feine says firefighters aren't able to participate in very often.

He explained, "I'd say we get the opportunity to burn in live structures like this one or two times a year. Just for various reasons it's becoming more and more difficult to burn in live structures the way that we have today. So, it's just an incredible opportunity where we can get as close to real life as possible without it being a real emergency."

Battalion Chief Holly Mulholland says it was the first time the department was able to train in the soon to be demolished building.

She added, "It is unique to actually have a commercial building. We would consider it's also unique that we can do that and simulate high-rise conditions so they can exercise those."

Feine says during the training firefighter face challenges specifically related to high-rise building fires. He says one of the greatest challenges is the sheer size of the building.

"We simulated a 20-story high rise fire on the top floor which we had to basically take what we saw in terms of fire, smoke, evacuations and kind of build up a game plan from there," he said.

The department says while having controlled training environments is helpful it's especially beneficial for firefighters to train in as close to real-world fire conditions as possible.

"It's really just allowing crews to operate as a crew, in a real life structure," said Mulholland. "That means low visibility conditions and actual fire conditions in a structure."

The training was stretched over a three day period with around 100 firefighters participating.